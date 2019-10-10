News
Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Work has begun on the introduction of 5G technologies, the head of the department of technological development and resource management of telecommunications management of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Armen Hunanyan. Speaking about the degree of Internet accessibility in Armenia, Hunanyan noted that there are about 160 Internet providers in Armenia, of which more than 100 also work outside of Yerevan. At the moment, in all settlements of Armenia, at least one operator has a fixed connection and broadband Internet. He noted that the country has 100% availability of 3G communications, as well as 88% availability of 4G + technologies. 

“A tender was also held and the MTS company that won it will ensure 4G + availability for the remaining 12%,” he said.

As for fixed broadband, he noted that in 333 settlements it is provided with fiber-optic communication lines, in 182 settlements broadband Internet is provided through ADSL technology. He noted that Armenia has a good position in the region in terms of Internet speed, and since the liberalization of the market in 2006, the cost of Internet connection in Armenia has decreased by 6 thousand times, he noted, adding that the decrease in prices has also affected the subscriber base , which currently stands at more than 2.855 million.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines
As part of the implementation of the Digital Armenia strategy, it is planned to provide fiber-optic communication lines to all villages in Armenia...
 President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia
The sides discussed the programs implemented in the spheres of information and high technologies in Armenia…
 Armenian specialists to present virtual unmanned vehicle testing system at NIDays
Diagnosing this system before it is installed in the car will save a lot of time…
 Unmanned electric vehicle created in Armenia
“This is an internal project, the car will transport employees and guests of the Engineering Town on its territory…
 Karen Vardanyan, CEO of UATE awarded WITSA Eminent Persons Award
WITSA bestowed the Eminent Persons Award to Mr. Karen Vardanyan…
 Armenian official: Armenia has to have powerful digital infrastructures
Hakob Arshakyan stressed the fact that…
