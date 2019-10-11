News
Karim Van Overmeire says he is not bothered by fact to be blacklisted in Azerbaijan
Karim Van Overmeire says he is not bothered by fact to be blacklisted in Azerbaijan
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


To be in Artsakh is our right and duty. We must be here and support the courageous people of Artsakh, said Karim Van Overmeire, a member of the Belgian Senate for the New Flemish Alliance in Stepanakert.

“Our task is to end the blockade and help as much as we can,” he said.

Overmeire noted that he represents the Dutch part of Belgium and arrived with three colleagues. 

“We all share sympathy for this land,” Overmeire noted, adding that he is coming for the third time and received the delegations of Armenia and Artsakh in Flanders.

“Undoubtedly, all countries have different opinions and approaches. But we are united by one thing - friendship with Artsakh. And the common thing for us is that we are all on the black list of Azerbaijan. I can even predict that when I return to Belgium, they will flood me with letters from Azerbaijan, they will try to exert pressure, write to the city hall. I can assure you that everything will be inconclusive. Being on the blacklist is nice,” he said adding: “I will be sincere. I’m not bothered by the fact that I’m on the black list. There are 195 countries in the world. I can’t go to Azerbaijan. There are plenty of 194 countries for one life.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
