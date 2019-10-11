News
Armenia Deputy Economy Minister receives Chilean counterpart
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan today received Under-Secretary for International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile Rodrigo Yáñez.

Varos Simonyan welcomed the official to Armenia and stated that the meeting serves as a wonderful opportunity to reinterpret the scope of economic cooperation.

Rodrigo Yáñez stated that the cooperation between Chile and Armenia can become significant in the context that both countries are a unique hub to other major foreign markets. He was interested in considering the opportunity to export Armenian goods to Chile, adding that his country is interested in revealing cooperation opportunities with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Varos Simonyan provided information about the free trade agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries and, at the request of the guests, introduced the partnership framework with the EU, that is, the essence of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and Armenia’s economic ties with the EU.

At the end of the meeting, Yáñez mentioned that the high-level cooperation with Armenia in the economic sector is a necessity and expressed gratitude to the Armenian party for its willingness for effective mutual cooperation.
