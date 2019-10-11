Armenia’s Pashinyan presents Russia’s Putin book on Karabakh (PHOTOS)

During the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders’ summit in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday presented a book on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
This book is entitled Peace to Karabakh: Russia’s Mediation in the Settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, and it was written by Vladimir Kazimirov.
Kazimirov was the head of Russia’s mediation mission, the Russian president’s authorized representative on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and, from 1992 to 1996, he was the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.