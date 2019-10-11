News
Friday
October 11
News
Armenia’s Pashinyan presents Russia’s Putin book on Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Armenia’s Pashinyan presents Russia’s Putin book on Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


During the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders’ summit in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday presented a book on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This book is entitled Peace to Karabakh: Russia’s Mediation in the Settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, and it was written by Vladimir Kazimirov.

Kazimirov was the head of Russia’s mediation mission, the Russian president’s authorized representative on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and, from 1992 to 1996, he was the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
