Canada air force plane crashes in US
Canada air force plane crashes in US
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Canadian Forces airplane pilot was not hurt after having to evacuate his aircraft during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday, Global News reported.

A tweet from The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was “forced to eject” from the aircraft before the performance.

He made it safely to the ground, the post stated, and no one was injured.

“The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area,” the organization said.

The tweet said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft, a CT-114 Tutor, crashed around in a pasture near Brooks, Georgia, USA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
