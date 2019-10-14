News
Monday
October 14
News
Monday
October 14
Yerevan man, 43, dies on the spot after being hit by car
Yerevan man, 43, dies on the spot after being hit by car
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after a road accident in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

On Sunday, at about 11:50pm, a car hit a pedestrian—capital city Yerevan resident Sargis Sargsyan, 43—outside a restaurant complex on the Yerevan-Balahovit motorway.

Sargsyan died on the spot, shamshyan.com reported.

The people who assembled at the scene said this man was attending a wedding ceremony at the said restaurant, and when he had left the restaurant, he was hit by a car.

Police took this vehicle’s driver—Balahovit village resident Davit Hayrapetyan, 36—under their supervision to prevent a conflict between him and the relatives of the deceased.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
