Yerevan man, 43, dies on the spot after being hit by car

One person has died after a road accident in Kotayk Province of Armenia.
On Sunday, at about 11:50pm, a car hit a pedestrian—capital city Yerevan resident Sargis Sargsyan, 43—outside a restaurant complex on the Yerevan-Balahovit motorway.
Sargsyan died on the spot, shamshyan.com reported.
The people who assembled at the scene said this man was attending a wedding ceremony at the said restaurant, and when he had left the restaurant, he was hit by a car.
Police took this vehicle’s driver—Balahovit village resident Davit Hayrapetyan, 36—under their supervision to prevent a conflict between him and the relatives of the deceased.