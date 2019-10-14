PM’s wife attends Swiss Red Cross charity event dedicated to Armenia

On the margins of her visit to Switzerland, Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chair of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, attended the Swiss Red Cross’ traditional charity gala evening in Geneva on October 12, and which this year was devoted to Armenia.
The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, also was in attendance to this event.
The bulk of the proceeds from this gala evening will go toward meeting the needs of the elderly and disabled in Armenia, and assisting the country’s activities being carried out in this regard.
State and political figures, diplomats, numerous prominent foreign philanthropists, businessmen, artists, and representatives of the Swiss Armenian community were among the six hundred attendees to this evening.