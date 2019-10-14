Armenia Constitutional Court on Monday to decide whether to consider parliament petition on Hrayr Tovmasyan

YEREVAN. – The Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia, at its working session Monday, will decide whether to consider the National Assembly’s (NA) petition to terminate Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers as a CC member. Edgar Ghazaryan, chief of staff of the CC, confirmed this information speaking with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Tovmasyan, however, will not attend this session.
On October 4, the NA passed the draft decision with respect to petitioning to the CC to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the CC. This initiative was tabled by the majority My Step faction in parliament.
But as per Tovmasyan, this initiative is politically and subjectively oriented.
He had refused to participate in the NA debates on this matter.
Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected President of the Constitutional Court in February 2018.