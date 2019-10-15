Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), Stéphane Visconti (France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The Prime Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In the context of strengthening confidence between the parties, they highlighted the importance of taking steps to strengthen the ceasefire.
The sides also touched upon the necessity of preparing the peoples for peace and the steps towards it.