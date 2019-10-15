News
Armenia PM receives visiting Georgia counterpart
Armenia PM receives visiting Georgia counterpart
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday hosted his Georgian colleague, Giorgi Gakharia. The PMs of the two countries will have a private talk.

Gakharia has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Pashinyan.

During his stay, the Georgian premier will meet also with President Armen Sarkissian, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

In addition, Giorgi Gakharia will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
