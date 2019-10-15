News
Number of hospitalized students in Yerevan reaches 23 people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Based on the report of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia, specialists of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia went to the “Artashat” medical center, Armenian health ministry’s press service reported. 

It turned out that, with a diagnosis of food poisoning, three pupils of school No 5 in the city of Artashat were delivered to the Artashat MC, the total number of which reached 23 at 3pm. It also turned out that the children ate pizza with sausage, which was supplied by individual entrepreneur Anahit Vardanyan. Pizza samples were taken for the purpose of laboratory research.
