Biden predicts NATO collapse if Trump reelected
Biden predicts NATO collapse if Trump reelected
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, believes that if President Donald Trump is reelected in 2020, the NATO alliance will cease to exist, RIA Novosti reports.

He called Trump an eccentric, crazy president, who, in his opinion, does not understand anything in foreign policy and acts out of fear for his own re-election.

The former vice president noted that Trump criticized NATO and at the same time spoke positively about Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In this regard, he spoke out in defense of earlier decisions to send American troops to Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to fight the ISIS group.
