Artsakh president awarded humanitarian award for activity aimed at protection of human rights

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part in Yerevan at a festive event organized within the framework of “Reforming the World” film festival, Artsakh President's press service reported.
President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the festival organizers for awarding him the humanitarian award for activity aimed at the protection of human rights and the right to self-determination, noting that the Artsakh Movement and the Artsakh Republic state building process are exemplary manifestations of human rights protection and self-determination.