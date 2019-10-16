Acting police chief visits policeman injured last night

Acting police chief Arman Sargsyan visited a policeman injured last night.
Policeman A. Hakobyan, 25, is in the neurosurgical department of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich MC. Doctors assess the condition of the injured as satisfactory.
As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten. On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park. These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.
Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol. Subsequently, these persons fled the scene. Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.
The attackers on the police officer are brothers, Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service head Naira Harutyunyan said. The identities of the attackers have been revealed and they have been arrested, she said adding that they are brothers born in 2003 and 2001.