Killing of police officer in Yerevan: Gun found in Proshyan village
Killing of police officer in Yerevan: Gun found in Proshyan village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Law enforcement officers discovered a gun from which police officer Tigran Arakelyan was shot dead last night. 

According to the press service of the police, a service pistol was found at the place of residence of the suspects.

As reported earlier, on Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park.

These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled. Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol. 

Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

Later, it became known, that the attackers are brothers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
