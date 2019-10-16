News
Armenia ranked 82nd in National Geographic Women, Peace, and Security Index
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia ranked 82nd in the Women, Peace and Security Index, compiled by National Geographic. The index identified the best and worst countries for women, taking into account women's involvement in public administration, access to education, financial access, security and justice.

Georgia is on the 46th place, Azerbaijan is 123, Turkey is 114, Iran is 118. Norway, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Austria, UK, Luxembourg, Sweden and the Netherlands are recognized as the best countries for women, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen are the worst.
