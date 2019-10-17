Armenia PM meeting with mothers of fallen soldiers

YEREVAN. - The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is meeting with the mothers of the fallen military servicemen.
Pashinyan recalled that the range of beneficiaries of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen is expanding at a very fast pace, and the foundation has already begun to make payments also for the respective incidents that occurred after 1998.
“We’ve gone back 19 years within 1.5 years; we’ve resolved the matter of 19-year beneficiaries,” he said. “Our objective is to go back and reach all the way to the very beginning; it requires work from us, which we will do.”