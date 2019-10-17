Court rejects complaint of Daniel Ioannisyan in Armenia

A court of general jurisdiction in Yerevan, chaired by Judge Karen Farkhoyan, rejected Thursday Daniel Ioannisyan’s complaint against the investigator’s decision not to institute criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of his former position by the director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan.
In May of this year, the SIS refused to initiate a criminal case on the basis of a statement by the NSS for the lack of corpus delicti. Earlier, human rights activist Arthur Sakunts and program coordinator of the Association of Informed Citizens public organization Daniel Ioannisyan submitted a report to the Special Investigation Service alleging that there was an abuse of official position in the National Security Service.
The fact is that recently the National Security Service sent a letter to Garegin Miskaryan, a member of the Citizen’s Decision party, demanding to refute the Facebook entry that Artur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, is engaged in the business of flowers and importing fuel.