Thursday
October 17
Thursday
October 17
Armenian Emergencies Minister: I can’t say whether people who remained under rubbles in Kapan are still alive
Armenian Emergencies Minister: I can’t say whether people who remained under rubbles in Kapan are still alive
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


In Kapan, a house collapsed in the morning due to a landslide. A landslide covered a house resembling a hut in which there were elderly spouses, said the head of the Ministry of Emergencies, Felix Tsolakyan on Thursday.

"Now on-site work is underway, everything is being cleaned up. I can’t say whether these people are alive, we will learn about this later. They said that this is a moving landslide, so that it can advance a little more, because the front part is being cleaned with a tractor," he noted.

A message has been received by the 911 service that a two-story residential building collapsed due to a landslide in the city of Kapan, Syunik Province, and people remain under the rubble. Rescuers work at the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
