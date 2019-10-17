News
Thursday
October 17
Armenia policeman killed in line of duty is posthumously awarded with Medal for Bravery
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – By the decree of the President of Armenia, police officer Tigran Arakelyan, who was killed in the line of duty, has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Bravery, informed the Public Relations Department of the Office of the President.

As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten on Wednesday.

In the early morning hours that day, these police officers had noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park.

These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.

Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.  Subsequently, these persons fled the scene.

But police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The two brothers who attacked the aforesaid police officers have confessed to their crime.

According to them, they had robbed a beauty parlor, but these officers of the law had seen this, and therefore the brothers had decided to flee.
