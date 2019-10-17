Armenian lavash included in CNN’s list of the world's 50 best breads

The CNN has included Armenian lavash on its list of the 50 of the world’s best breads.
“When your Armenian mother-in-law comes towards you wielding a hula hoop-sized flatbread, don't duck: Lavash is draped over the country's newlyweds to ensure a life of abundance and prosperity.
Maybe that's because making lavash takes friends.
To shape the traditional breads, groups of women gather to roll and stretch dough across a cushion padded with hay or wool. It takes a practiced hand to slap the enormous sheets onto the inside of conical clay ovens, where they bake quickly in the intense heat.
The bread is so central to Armenia's culture it's been designated UNESCO Intangible Heritage," the source noted.
Armenia’s lavash comes second after Bolani of Afghanistan and leaves behind Damper bread of Australia.