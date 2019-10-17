Guatemalan ambassador hands copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan met Thursday with newly appointed Guatemalan ambassador Gustavo Adolfo Lopez Calderon who presented him a copy of his credentials, MFA press service reported.
Grigor Hovhannisyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post, expressing hope that a new page in Armenian-Guatemalan relations would open thanks to his joint work. The Armenian Deputy FM also assured that the ambassador's efforts aimed at the development of relations between the countries would receive the support of the Armenian side.