Armenia media expert: Attempt being made to introduce Internet control mechanism

YEREVAN. – An attempt is being made to introduce an Internet control mechanism without any public discussion, media expert Samvel Martirosyan wrote on Facebook and posted a draft decision.

“I think this issue should be immediately discussed at the Internet Governance Council. As early as the spring, the draft law “On Lottery”, which also contained controversial provisions, was withdrawn after public debates. The problem is not the topic itself, but the fact that everything is done without public discussion. For example, I am a member of the Internet Governance Council, but the topic was not raised there. The document immediately went to the internet providers without discussion. This was done by a body that is incompetent. The second and more important point is that today the legislative field is so outdated that data on our abuses can be collected,” he wrote.