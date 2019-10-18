News
Friday
October 18
Friday
October 18
Meeting dedicated to Armenia's innovation development held at Government
Meeting dedicated to Armenia's innovation development held at Government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenian Government Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has held a meeting in the Government aimed at highlighting the potential of science and innovation to influence Armenia's economic development. The meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, embassies, international organizations, the Fountdation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and private companies.

During the meeting, Tigran Avinyan noted that the government is committed to turning Armenia into a high-tech country and creating a favorable investment environment and advanced innovation ecosystem for that purpose. He added that the government aims to create preconditions for Armenia to be ready to absorb advanced global knowledge, the economy to be able to move to the next technological level, which will make the country a country producing and exporting high-tech products and services.

The government discussed a program of key importance for the government, which will be implemented in partnership with FAST. The aim of the project is to promote the development of innovation, science and technology in the region.

The implementation of the project will be of great importance for the strategic development of Armenia in terms of promoting national security, science and education and agriculture. This program, implemented by the government and FAST, is currently under development.

The purpose of the meeting was also to involve the international community in ensuring the competitiveness of the project.
