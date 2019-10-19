US imposes new sanctions on Cuba

The US has imposed new sanctions on Cuba. The US Commerce Department said the sanctions were caused by human rights violations in Cuba and Havana’s support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Voice of America reported.
The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that the new sanctions will limit Cuba’s access to commercial aircraft by revoking existing licenses for airliners leased to Cuban state-owned companies. They will also block the possibility of future deals with Havana.
The US has also expanded its sanctioned list of products banned for delivery to Cuba, adding goods with US components.