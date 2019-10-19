News
Trump hopes US-China trade deal to be signed in November
Trump hopes US-China trade deal to be signed in November
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

President Donald Trump hopes that a trade deal between the US and China will be signed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in Chile on November 16-17, CNBC reported.

"I think it will get signed quite easily, hopefully by the summit in Chile, where President Xi and I will both be," Trump told reporters at the White House, without providing details.

"We’re working with China very well," Trump also said.

The White House said that China agreed to annually purchase US $ 50 billion worth of US agricultural products as part of the so-called "first phase of the deal."
