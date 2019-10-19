Pompeo briefs NATO ambassadors on ceasefire in northern Syria

No Armenians among injured in Tbilisi blast

Protesters: If our issue is not resolved, we will begin more active struggle

PM: We've achieved unprecedented success in fight against “shadow”

Armenian scientist: Safe use of artificial intelligence has not yet been proven

Trump hopes US-China trade deal to be signed in November

PM Pashinyan on raising SRC staff salary

Pashinyan: Tax and customs officials should change their attitude towards citizens

PM: I am satisfied with the work of the SRC over last 1.5 years

US Senator says Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is 'strategic nightmare'

Construction materials market’s employees hold protest in Yerevan

Some killed, injured in Armenia road accident

Erdogan: Turkey will not forget Trump's letter

Artsakh President attends pomegranate festival

Creative Armenia announces $2,000 challenge for screenwriters

Armenian President to attend enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Armenian PM visits car customs clearance service in Gyumri which is under construction now

Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with UNESCO senior officials

‘Yerevan in my heart’: Yerevan today celebrates its 2801th anniversary

Reuters on how US and Turkey agree on Syria

Armenian NSS statement: CC head Tovmasyan did not answer NSS staff calls

French MPs urges for Turkish expulsion from NATO

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 150 times

US imposes new sanctions on Cuba

Court rules to arrest those charged with murdering police officer

Two die in Beirut protests

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message on Yerevan Day

Azerbaijani hackers leave inscription on Armenian PM's official website

German media: NATO holds secret military drills

Armenia police arrest Syria national wanted for fraud in UAE

Trump: Turkey returns to “full pause” in its operation in Syria

Turkish imam sent to jail for recruiting young people into ISIS in Austria

Newsweek: Trump's advisers offered him to recognize Armenian Genocide to press Turkey

Trump says he discussed situation in Syria with Erdogan

Ultra-light hybrid Volkswagen with flow rate of one liter per 100 km to be auctioned off

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ statement after visiting region, Armenia squad manager resigns, 18.10.19 digest

Delegation of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to visit Armenia

Kocharyan’s lawyer demands disciplinary punishment for judge Mher Arghamanyan

Catholicos of All Armenians: Church was and remains defender of national values

What were daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan asked about at Armenian NSS?

Armenian Constitutional Court President's daughter: Everything is crystal clear

Armenia media expert: Attempt being made to introduce Internet control mechanism

Armenia teen charged with murdering police officer

Armen Sarkissian signs laws on accumulated pensions, lottery passed by parliament

Erdogan plans to discuss creation of security zone in Syria with Putin

Armenia CC decides not to consider petition on cassation court not examining ex-President Kocharyan custody decision

Governor: We return church to Dilijan after decades

Bright Armenia party: Most parties in Armenia do not have access to wide research base

ARF: Sanctions needed to involve women in party activities

Erdogan threatens to continue operation in Syria if the US does not keep its promises

Armenia parliament vice speaker: Constitutional Court crisis will be resolved in near future

Ucom launches 'Quality Smartphones for Everyone' offer

France opposes EU membership talks for Albania, Northern Macedonia

Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia

Former justice minister: Armenia pursues policy of using vulgar double standards

Armenia parliament majority faction: Gender representation should be ensured when forming political party leadership

Pompeo: UN Security Council must renew arms embargo on Iran

Yerevan policeman injured during fatal shooting discharged from hospital

Blast in Afghan mosque: at least 10 people killed, injured

Artsakh President takes part in ceremony of consecrating foundation of Dilijan church

Expert: Working group proposes to remove requirement to establish regional party offices

My step party: Corrupt parties shouldn't get chance to develop political activity in Armenia

My Step party: Public requires separation of business and politics in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia party: Requirements for establishment of parties in Armenia should be soften

Armenia National Security Service: There was need to get account from Constitutional Court president’s close relatives

Armenia Constitutional Court judges following developments surrounding chief judge Hrayr Tovmasyan

EU cadaster experts to visit Armenia

Participants in protest rally against actions on СС head, his family are near NSS building

Armenian Ombudsman discusses rights of Hrayr Tovmasyan's family members with NSS representatives

NATO observation group in Armenia, assesses army field hospital

LA City Council votes to designate William Saroyan Square with plaque, controversy sparked

Meeting dedicated to Armenia's innovation development held at Government

Armenia new ambassador hands letter of credence to Slovenia president

Armenia finance minister, Asian Development Bank representatives discuss sectoral programs

Press statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group after visiting region

Hrayr Tovmasyan's father in Armenian NSS

Kim Balayan: Government is taking steps that discredit it

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria delivers medical supplies to Aleppo military hospital

Rep. Ted Lieu live on CNN urges US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Avetik Chalabyan: Armenia authorities decided to follow well-tested path of Bolsheviks

Armenia-EU meeting: Decision to approve list of arbitrators signed in Brussels

UWC Dilijan Director: Knowledge is meaningless if it does not serve people

PM holds special meeting of Armenian Security Council

Brother of national hero Tatul Krpeyan dies in road accident in Armenia

Expert: Bill on implementation of electoral system's reforms will be presented to public

Dilijan Day is held as part of Aurora forum

Noubar Afeyan: You can help people in any status

Turkey resumes invasion of Syria despite agreement with US

Emergencies minister: Armenia should learn how to prevent emergency situations, not eliminate consequences

Former Justice Minister: Hrayr Tovmasyan’s criminal case is trap for PM

Armenia MFA reminds Baku: “Kazan document” was rejected by Azerbaijan itself

EU leaders disagree on budget plan for 2021-2027

Prisoner, 54, dies in Armavir prison

Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 1 injured

Donald Trump announces imminent resignation of US Secretary of Energy

Hearings on issue of reforms in law on parties held in Armenian parliament

Man cuts own throat in Yerevan

Hungary citizen, 30, has road accident in Armenia

France police arrest person suspected of planning 9/11-like terrorism