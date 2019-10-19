PM Pashinyan on raising SRC staff salary

We attach great importance to the fight against corruption, especially in the tax and customs fields, but we also recognize that in addition to political will, solutions to some other areas need to be addressed, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Gyumri on Saturday at the strategic planning workshop organized by the State Revenue Committee in Gyumri.

"There must be continuous salary increases in this area, but it will also inevitably mean a continued increase in the proper level of our citizens working in the tax and customs bodies,” he said. "This is a process that can be compared to the history of chicken and egg, but the priority for us is that qualitative changes must come first. We have to go that way."

According to him, we are talking about what investment opportunities we will have, how these investments will stimulate economic growth so that our tax base expands every year and our state revenues grow.