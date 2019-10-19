PM: We've achieved unprecedented success in fight against “shadow”

We have achieved unprecedented success in the fight against the “shadow”, recorded in 1.5 years, said the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech at the strategic planning seminar in Gyumri on Saturday.

"However, we do not consider this a maximum indicator. We must consistently move in this direction, successively increasing the tax / GDP ratio. But during this time, one should not forget that in the process of collecting taxes and government spending, priority should be given to stimulating economic growth and activity," Pashinyan said. He also noted that stimulating economic growth and activity has not only a financial, but also a psychological component. "I think that the mood of economic entities largely depends on the quality of their contacts with tax and customs authorities. I am sure that the quality of this contact will improve further over time. I urge all of you to move forward precisely along this path," the PM added.