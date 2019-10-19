News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office
Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An emergency occurred in the State Audit Office of Armenia.

A  certain citizen visited the administrative building of the State Audit Office. She wanted to enter the building.

According to Shamshyan.com, the policeman forbade her to enter, because the woman did not have a pass-through document, which the latter did not like. She smashed the barricade board and a few other things. Law enforcement officers monitoring the area called the Central Police Station, where the duty group arrived. The police brought in a 66-year-old resident of the capital city of Arabkir, later she was released.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Accused injured himself at courthouse
The police received a message that a group of doctors went to Yeghvard court to provide medical aid to a citizen who stabbed himself....
 No Armenians among injured in Tbilisi blast
Four people were injured in the explosion...
 Some killed, injured in Armenia road accident
According to the source, a fire broke out as a result of a collision in the car…
 Azerbaijani hackers leave inscription on Armenian PM's official website
“Karabakh is Azerbaijan” inscription was left...
 Armenia teen charged with murdering police officer
Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound...
 Yerevan policeman injured during fatal shooting discharged from hospital
He remembered his fellow officer who was killed in the shooting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos