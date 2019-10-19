Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office

An emergency occurred in the State Audit Office of Armenia.
A certain citizen visited the administrative building of the State Audit Office. She wanted to enter the building.
According to Shamshyan.com, the policeman forbade her to enter, because the woman did not have a pass-through document, which the latter did not like. She smashed the barricade board and a few other things. Law enforcement officers monitoring the area called the Central Police Station, where the duty group arrived. The police brought in a 66-year-old resident of the capital city of Arabkir, later she was released.