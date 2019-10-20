News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead
Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – One person has died in a fire that broke out in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Sunday, at 6:02am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that there was fire at a house in Yerevan, the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 7:04am.

But the 20-square-meter kitchen of this house was completely burnt.

Also, the resident—Volodya S., born in 1951—was found dead on the floor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery
Police and investigators have found the hunting rifle—registered under his name—at the grave of his grandmother and grandfather…
 Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December
The prefect of the village said the injuries of those who were injured were not life-threatening…
 Fire breaks out after fireworks marking Yerevan's 2801th anniversary
Photolure agency published photos from the scene...
 Accused injured himself at courthouse
The police received a message that a group of doctors went to Yeghvard court to provide medical aid to a citizen who stabbed himself....
 Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office
A certain citizen visited the administrative building of the State Audit Office. She wanted to enter the building...
 No Armenians among injured in Tbilisi blast
Four people were injured in the explosion...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos