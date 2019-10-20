Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead

YEREVAN. – One person has died in a fire that broke out in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Sunday, at 6:02am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that there was fire at a house in Yerevan, the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 7:04am.

But the 20-square-meter kitchen of this house was completely burnt.

Also, the resident—Volodya S., born in 1951—was found dead on the floor.