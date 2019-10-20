UK plans to leave EU end of October

The UK government says it will push ahead with efforts to pass its Brexit deal, despite a major setback to its plans, BBC News reported.
PM Boris Johnson had to ask the EU for an extension to the UK’s October 31 exit date after MPs backed a move to delay approval of the deal on Saturday.
But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was confident enough MPs would back the deal next week, and Brexit would still happen by the deadline.
His colleague, Michael Gove, told Sky News on Sunday that the government had “the means and ability” to leave on October 31.
EU Council President Donald Tusk has acknowledged receipt of the UK’s extension request and said he would consult EU leaders “on how to react.”