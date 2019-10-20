Diaspora High Commissioner meets with leadership of Armenian Rights Council of America (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, met with the leadership of the Armenian Rights Council of America (ARCA), during which an extensive discussion took place about recent events in Syria and the need for planning ahead and preparedness should such incidents occur in Syria or other high risk regions where Armenian communities reside, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reported on Facebook.
High Commissioner Sinanyan also relayed 3 upcoming conferences submitted as part of the budget to help strengthen Armenia Diaspora relations, as well as two key priorities which include to strengthen Armenia by bringing Diasporan experts and fruitful investments to the Homeland, and repatriation.
The meeting concluded with ARCA offering its readiness to help in actualizing the short and long term goals, both in Los Angeles and Armenia.