Kremlin: Turkey actions in Syria could undermine political settlement
Kremlin: Turkey actions in Syria could undermine political settlement
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s operations in northeastern Syria are very disturbing, and they could jeopardize the political settlement, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on the air of Russia 1 television, Ria Novosti reported.

“Everyone is very concerned about the development of events in northeastern Syria where what is now happening poses a potential threat to the political settlement,” Peskov said.

Earlier it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to meet in Sochi, Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
