Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019
Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

I am pleased to report that we have a substantial decrease in unemployment since the second quarter of 2019. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted this in a Facebook posted.

“If the number of unemployed was 236 thousand 400 people in the second quarter of 2018, the number of unemployed was 207 thousand 200 people in the second quarter of 2019—down by 29 thousand 200 people, ” he added. “Currently, unemployment [rate] in our country is 17.7 percent, which means that the overall unemployment [rate] in our country has decreased by 2.5 percent as compared with the same period last year.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
