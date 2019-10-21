Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019

I am pleased to report that we have a substantial decrease in unemployment since the second quarter of 2019. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted this in a Facebook posted.

“If the number of unemployed was 236 thousand 400 people in the second quarter of 2018, the number of unemployed was 207 thousand 200 people in the second quarter of 2019—down by 29 thousand 200 people, ” he added. “Currently, unemployment [rate] in our country is 17.7 percent, which means that the overall unemployment [rate] in our country has decreased by 2.5 percent as compared with the same period last year.”