Armenia deputy PM meets with World Bank senior representatives

During his visit to the US, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had meetings with executive director Koen Davidse of the World Bank (WB) Group, and vice president Cyril Muller of the WB Europe and Central Asia region.

In particular, the interlocutors touched upon the course of the programs that are being jointly implemented.

Furthermore, the deputy PM expressed gratitude for the assistance, especially highlighting the track-record and knowledge of the WB, and which, as per Grigoryan, are highly valued in terms of the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

Also, the Armenian deputy PM and the senior WB officials underscored these annual meetings to discuss the prospects and opportunities for the development of cooperation.