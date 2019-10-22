News
Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation
Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, on Tuesday met with his Estonian colleague, Kersti Kaljulaid.

The presidents of the two countries talked about the possibilities of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, and agreed that the respective potential is great and the two countries can successfully cooperate in a number of areas. President Sarkissian added that Estonia’s track-record in various domains can be interesting and useful for Armenia.

The interlocutors also referred to the Armenia-EU agenda, especially to cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. Underlining the need to promote contacts between people, in this context, President Sarkissian attached importance to the intensification of work on visa liberalization for EU countries.

The two presidents also spoke about cooperation between the presidential structures of the two countries, and, in particular, the implementation of experience exchange programs. President Sarkissian noted that Armenia is already implementing such programs with some other countries.

Estonian President Kaljulaid asked the Armenian president his position on the current developments and situation in northern Syria. President Sarkissian said that due to its historical ties in the Middle East and the presence of an Armenian community in the region, Armenia has always been attentive to the processes taking place in the region and is trying to contribute to humanitarian initiatives. Expressing concern over the current situation, the Armenian president said the international community should take effective measures to stop Turkey’s actions in northern Syria and protect Syrian citizens, including national minorities and their rights, along the Turkish border.
This text available in   Հայերեն
