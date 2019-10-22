Armenia parliament vice-speaker, China ambassador discuss visa issuance

YEREVAN. – Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Vahe Enfiajyan, on Tuesday met with Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong.
The purpose of the meeting was to contribute to the strengthening of political and economic ties between the two countries, and to deepen cooperation in all possible domains that would be beneficial to the development of interstate relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Enfiajyan attached importance to the positive progress in economic relations, appreciating the development prospects between Armenia and China. He noted that thanks to the establishment of interactive and diplomatic relations, new platforms of mutual understanding and cooperation between states could be formed.
During the meeting the sides discussed matters with respect to the development of more efficient and easier procedures for visa issuance between Armenia and China.
Also, the interlocutors stressed the good neighborly relations between the two friendly peoples, and the great potential for further cooperation.