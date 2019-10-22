Armenia parliament vice-speaker, China ambassador discuss visa issuance

Armenia President attends Japan Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony (PHOTOS)

Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia parliament majority faction: Constitutional Court showed disrespect towards National Assembly

Armenian parliament discusses draft law on offloading administrative courts

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in Sochi

Armenian FM, Simon McDonald discuss cooperation issues

Prosperous Armenia Party attempt to guarantee security services of experienced leader failed

Arrest of Arsen Babayan unlawful, lawyer appeals decision

Northern Ireland legalizes abortion, same-sex marriage

Bright Armenia: Restrictions do not allow large families to compensate for their mortgage payments

RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation

My Step faction MP’s car glass broken

Tsarukyan: I consider inviting CC head daughters to NSS for interrogation is unacceptable

Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU

Makunts: My step faction does not discuss issue of uniting Cassation and Constitutional Courts

Armenia President, Serbia PM discuss developing relations between both countries

Assad: Erdogan intends to steal part of Syrian land and its natural wealth

Japan to pardon 550,000 convicts on occasion of imperial enthronement ceremony

India-Armenia pharmaceutical business forum-exhibition to be held in Yerevan

OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

US ambassador says Trump is extremely concerned on Mexico's stability issue

Prosperous Armenia Party condemns secretly raising salaries of ministers

Some NGOs opposed draft on PSRC decision on provision of subscriber data by providers

Ex-ruling party on Karabakh issue: This is carte blanche to Azerbaijan, and current Armenia authorities are to blame

Armenian parliament continues its work without MPs

Twitter is working on new policy to counter fabricated news

American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory

Trump compares Turkey, Kurds in Syria with children fighting in playground

Armenian, Chinese defense ministers discuss issues of cooperation

Armenia former minister arrested

Trump threatens Turkey with tariffs, sanctions in case of its unacceptable behavior

Armenia parliament vice-speaker, China ambassador discuss visa issuance

My step ruling bloc blocks all bills that received committee’s negative opinion

Over $ 147 million spent on ceremony for Japanese emperor

Armenia PM: We plan to plant around 500,000 saplings on 140 hectares by year’s end

World oil prices are falling

Artak Nahapetyan relieved as director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

“Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia” event is held

PM Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canada parliament election

Armenia specialists in Aleppo, hold seminars on explosive ammunition danger awareness (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament starts regular sessions

Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation

Japan Emperor formally declares his enthronement in accordance with constitution

Newspaper: Istanbul airport is alternative for Qamishli Armenians?

Germany's defense minister calls for security zone controlled by international forces in northern Syria

Turkish banker convicted in US appointed head of Turkish stock exchange

Nouvelles d'Arménie journalist says Turks may attack editorial office

Artsakh State Minister holds extended meeting

Croatian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU deal

Armenian FM meets UK State Secretary for Europe and Americas

US Defense Secretary arrives in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit

Trump continues to be optimistic about possibility of deal with China

Armenian PM sends letter of condolences on Henry Elibekyan's death

Ruben Melikyan on Arsen Babayan's detention: Another political prisoner in country

Sukhumi mayor resigns in Abkhazia

Lebanese government approves widespread reform

Daniel Ioannisyan: Raising ministers' salaries secretly is a disgrace

Iran is against creation of Turkish military bases inside Syria

Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained

Armenian minister receives German ambassador to Armenia

First phase of US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November

Trump doesn’t consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria

Iranian FM ready to visit Riyadh

Hetq.am: PM ordered to increase salaries of ministers bypassing the law

Armenian PM and Indian Ambassador discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Office of Nouvelles d’Arménie magazine attacked, Aurora Prize winner announced, 21.10.19 digest

Artsakh parliament speaker: Karabakh's political field has never been so uncertain

Esper says Afghans should not misinterpret America’s withdrawal from northern Syria

Armenian parliament's council sitting held

Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues

Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren

Armenian minister: Model of transitional justice is not punitive

Armenian parliament speaker receives Aurora Prize winner Mirza Dinnayi

Russian TV pundit Vladimir Soloviev is in Guinness World Record

Assange extradition hearings to be held in February 2020

Armenian Justice Ministry: Resolution of crisis over CC is early retirement of CC judges

Armenian PM sends condolences to Russian President

Armenian PM receives newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Armenia

Samvel Mayrapetyan not in Armenia yet amid health sharp deterioration

PACE urges Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations

Azerbaijani president sacks two Vice PMs

Man killed in terrible accident last night is son of Kotayk province former vice-governor

Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed

Armenian Prosecutor General awarded rank of State Counselor of Justice of 2nd class

CoE commissioner condemns police violence in Baku

Armenian PM spokesman comments on situation over CC

Armenia army conducts military exercise (PHOTOS)

PM presents his view on traditional Armenian family (VIDEO)

Armenia justice minister sees no act that can be viewed as political persecution of Constitutional Court president

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief says they do not receive political directives

Armenia PM: Biggest role of education is to encourage toward self-education

Armenia’s Sarkissian condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia FM to head for London

Armenian Defense Minister leaves for China

Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport

Chessify presents Armenia's potential in Artificial Intelligence during conference in Dubai

Armenia MP: NATO Secretary General’s response to Karabakh conflict has satisfied us

Armenia deputy PM meets with World Bank senior representatives

16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018