Armenian parliament continues its work without MPs

The sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday after a 30-minute break continued without MPs.
Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, the Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan, and a few MPs remain in hall.
The meeting from a special rostrum is monitored by schoolchildren from the villages of Noratus and Gandzak.
Unfortunately, the picture that teachers and schoolchildren can see when they look at the conference room is not so rosy, said the displeased head of parliament, turning his eyes to the empty and lonely seats of the MPs.