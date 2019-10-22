Deputy Minister: Forests area should be increased to 20.1% of Armenian entire territory

The area of ​​forests should be increased to 20.1% of the entire territory of Armenia, said Deputy Environment Minister Vardan Melikyan on Tuesday.

According to him, the goal is not just to plant trees, but to create certain benefits for a person.

“It is necessary to have data not only about the size of the territories, but also about which lands and which trees will be planted. It is also important to avoid ecosystem disturbances when planting trees,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that increasing the area of ​​forests can help solve the shortage of water and rainfall in July and August, which is also very important for the agricultural sector.