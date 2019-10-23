News
US Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO
US Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Senate has voted overwhelmingly to ratify North Macedonia's entry into NATO as the alliance's 30th member, The Associated Press reported.

North Macedonia has long sought NATO membership but was unable to join until it ended a decades-long dispute with Greece. In February, the country changed its name from "Macedonia" to "North Macedonia." Greece had blocked its neighbor's membership since 2008, saying use of "Macedonia" implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped Greek heritage.

North Macedonia is expected to formally join the alliance at a NATO leaders meeting in December in London.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
