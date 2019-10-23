Numerous renowned Armenian singers declare their income

YEREVAN. – As a result of the high level of tax administration and awareness of individual singer-songwriters, as well as of joint discussions, singers Iveta Mukuchyan, Arsen Safaryan, Silva Hakobyan, Albert Simonyan (Tata), and Arman Hovhannisyan have also announced their incomes among the singers who have submitted their declarations (tax calculations) in April.
At the same time, the tax administration revealed that the singer Andrey Hovnanyan (Andre) is also a US citizen and calculates and pays in the US the taxes from his revenues from his concerts outside of Armenia, the State Revenue Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am
The Committee informs that the tax administration is continued, and measures are still being taken for singers who have not submitted tax calculations.