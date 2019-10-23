Yerevan municipal council majority faction member giving up seat

Hayk Hovhannisyan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, is renouncing his respective seat. He announced this on his Facebook page.
"Dear fellow citizens, friends, I would like to inform you that I am giving up my mandate at the Yerevan City Council today," Hovhannisyan wrote. “I thank all those who have given me this opportunity to somehow help, support you, to voice your issues.
“Over the course of one year, I tried to do everything possible to give benefit to our city. I hope you are happy with me))) I am sure my colleagues will still work hard for the benefit of our city and our citizens.
“At the suggestion of the head of Nork-Marash district, I will be his deputy from now on and will try to be useful to the district—with anything that will depend on me. My respect to you all, I love you all."