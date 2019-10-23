News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Law enforcers uncover brutal murder of woman in Yerevan
Law enforcers uncover brutal murder of woman in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Law enforcement authorities uncovered the brutal murder of a 64-year-old woman in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, a resident of the same house where the victim have been found, 46-year-old Garik Mashadyan, was suspected of murder. The man “confessed” and, under pressure from the facts, admitted his deed. The alleged offender is detained.

It also turned out that he was the brother of the first deputy head of the SRC Rafik Mashadyan.

On the night of October 22, an unknown man stabbed a 64-year-old woman to death.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan court considering petition on Arsen Babayan arrest
And the appeal against the decision on remanding him in custody…
 Gagik Khachatryan's lawyer challenges judge
The lawyer of the former head of the Armenian SRC Gagik Khachatryan…
 Samuel Moorat Armenian college in France attacked
“We are gravely concerned about repeated vandalism against the Armenian Samuel College Moorat of Sèvres…
 Court ruling on extending arrest of Gagik Khachatryan to be announced on October 24
Gagik Khachatryan was arrested on August 30...
 Sanasaryan did not contribute to building trust toward Armenia State Control Service
The decision is being challenged in court...
 Court extends detention of ex-SRC chair's nephew for a month
The National Security Service has earlier filed a petition extending Khachatryan's detention for two months…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos