Law enforcers uncover brutal murder of woman in Yerevan

Law enforcement authorities uncovered the brutal murder of a 64-year-old woman in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
According to the source, a resident of the same house where the victim have been found, 46-year-old Garik Mashadyan, was suspected of murder. The man “confessed” and, under pressure from the facts, admitted his deed. The alleged offender is detained.
It also turned out that he was the brother of the first deputy head of the SRC Rafik Mashadyan.
On the night of October 22, an unknown man stabbed a 64-year-old woman to death.