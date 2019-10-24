Newspaper: Karabakh political opposition uniting?

YEREVAN. – A few days ago, one of the heroic commanders of the April war, Grigori Sahakyan, announced about his formation of a political party in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and active participation in the parliamentary elections. The name of the party is "Trust", Past newspaper reported.
“It should be noted that Sahakyan once had problems with certain issues and left the ranks of the Armed Forces, where he has served for 27 years since the formation of the army. Today Sahakyan is already trying his strength in the political arena. By the way, he has currently started a major process of uniting the Artsakh opposition.
“It should be reminded that during the mayoral elections held in [capital city] Stepanakert a month ago, Sahakyan received nearly 5,000 votes out of the blue as well as unexpectedly for everyone, taking the second place,” Past wrote.