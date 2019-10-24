News
Thursday
October 24
Armenia soldier, 40, hits woman, 45, with his car, she dies in hospital
Armenia soldier, 40, hits woman, 45, with his car, she dies in hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after a road accident in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

On Wednesday, at about 7pm, a car hit a Z. M., 45, a female resident of Vayots Dzor, on the Yerevan-Meghri highway.

The driver— A. M., 40, also a resident of Vayots Dzor—himself drove this woman to the Yeghegnadzor town hospital where, however, she died some hours later—and without regaining consciousness, shamshyan.com reported.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The driver serves at military unit as a contract serviceman.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
