Armenia soldier, 40, hits woman, 45, with his car, she dies in hospital

One person has died after a road accident in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.
On Wednesday, at about 7pm, a car hit a Z. M., 45, a female resident of Vayots Dzor, on the Yerevan-Meghri highway.
The driver— A. M., 40, also a resident of Vayots Dzor—himself drove this woman to the Yeghegnadzor town hospital where, however, she died some hours later—and without regaining consciousness, shamshyan.com reported.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
The driver serves at military unit as a contract serviceman.