Pashinyan: This underscores strategic-allied nature of Armenian-Russian relations
Pashinyan: This underscores strategic-allied nature of Armenian-Russian relations
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

I am pleased to note that the agreements reached in Sochi on the Syrian issue also refer to issues related to the security issues of the Syrian-Armenians, and about which I had discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“This underscores the strategic-allied nature of Armenian-Russian relations,” he added. “We continue to follow developments in Syria, continue our humanitarian mission and our support to the civilian population.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
