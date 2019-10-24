Armenian PM on Vermishayn statement: Excuse me, but it’s not a correct statement

Dreading the Thursday’s government sitting and discussions of space activities in Armenia, the head of Urban Development Committee Vahagn Vermishyan positively assessed the project, noting that Armenia is a small country but has a history in the field of space activities.
However, he wonders who we want this country for and whom we want to involve in it: Indians, Pakistanis or intellectuals.
"Mr. Vermishyan, excuse me, but it’s not a correct statement," said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"Excuse me - that is, for people of low education or intellectuals," he changed himself.