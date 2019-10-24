Former CC President, Armenian parliament ex-speaker invited to SIS

Former CC President Gagik Harutyunyan and former Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan were summoned to the SIS for questioning on Thursday.
According to NEWS.am, Babloyan's interrogation has already begun.
Former Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan has been included as a suspect in the SIS investigation within the framework of the criminal case under Section 1 of Article 300 of the Armenia Criminal Code—and on the grounds of usurpation of power.
According to the SIS report, Arsen Babayan, Deputy Chief of Staff to the National Assembly, accused of the same case, created false grounds for submitting Ara Babloyan's resignation on March 2, 2018, to the NA Speaker Gagik Harutyunyan's resignation request. In turn, it was the basis for the latter's termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan in that vacant post.