News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Erdogan again threatens Europe with hundreds of thousands of refugees
Erdogan again threatens Europe with hundreds of thousands of refugees
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened European countries to open the border for hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, TASS reported.

According to him, when he says he will open the doors, Europe is directly embraced by indignation. 

Erdogan added that Europe has money and strength, but every time a hundred refugees arrive in Greece, Europeans call Turkey. 

But, as he noted, they have 4 million refugees and if someone considers their humanitarian policy to be weak, their will not fail to respond with an iron fist.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos