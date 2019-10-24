Erdogan again threatens Europe with hundreds of thousands of refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened European countries to open the border for hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, TASS reported.
According to him, when he says he will open the doors, Europe is directly embraced by indignation.
Erdogan added that Europe has money and strength, but every time a hundred refugees arrive in Greece, Europeans call Turkey.
But, as he noted, they have 4 million refugees and if someone considers their humanitarian policy to be weak, their will not fail to respond with an iron fist.