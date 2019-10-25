Latvian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales published

The Latvian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales has been published in Riga, Armenian Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote on his Facebook.

“We are happy to inform that the Latvian collection of Hovhannes Tumanyan's fairy tales was published at last in Riga. The translator is Latvian Armenologist Valda Salmiņa, illustrator is the talented artist Narara Muradyan, publisher is the Latvian Publishing House Janis Roze. The project was implemented thanks to the efforts and support of Embassy of Armenia in Latvia and the Ministry of Science, Education, Culture and Sports in commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the great Armenian writer Hovhannes Tumanyan. We are grateful to Vladimir Mkhitaryan for the support. We are grateful to all partners involved in this project. Very soon together with the publishing house we will organize the presentation of the book,” he wrote.